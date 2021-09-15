Octavia Spencer apologizes to Britney Spears for prenup comment

"My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain," Spencer wrote in a follow-up post. "Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she's found happiness. We're thrilled for her."

Octavia Spencer is here to clarify the comment heard 'round the world after she left an Instagram message for Britney Spears and her new fiance Sam Asghari that suggested the newly engaged couple sign a prenup.

"Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain," she wrote in an Instgram post alongside a photo of the newly engaged duo. "I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she's found happiness. We're thrilled for her. So let's show them love," Spencer finished, hashtagging "nonegativity."

Spencer's friend, 9-1-1 star Tracie Thoms, applauded her for speaking out, writing "Love you big sis! I knew you were joking cuz I could just hear your voice saying it! But it's good to clarify when we're misunderstood, so I commend you for your apology."

After Spears posted an announcement of her engagement via Instagram, Spencer commented on her photo saying "make him sign a prenup." Asghari himself seemed to take the words in good fun, sharing an Instagram story that read "Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup! Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase she dumps me one day."

Spears' fiancé, Sam Asghari, responded on Instagram to concerns that the singer get a prenup.

Spears and Asghari's engagement came barely a week after Spears' father Jamie filed a petition to end his daughter's conservatorship. On Tuesday, Spears' Instagram account mysteriously disappeared but the pop star later tweeted to assure the world that the abrupt disappearance wasn't a cause for worry, writing "Don't worry folks...just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I'll be back soon."

Over the past few months, the singer has been using her Instagram account to connect with fans throughout the journey of her conservatorship trials, and recently thanked them in a heartfelt post while acknowledging their support of her engagement.