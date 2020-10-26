Octavia Spencer, Antoni Porowski, Matt Bomer, and more Hollywood stars are taking part in GLSEN's Respect Everywhere celebration, which helps tell the stories of LGBTQ+ students from around the country.

GLSEN is the leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive K-12 schools for LGBTQ youth. In addition to showcasing the students' stories, the Respect Everywhere event is also helping to ring in the organization's 30th anniversary.

To tell the stories, the stars each directed a short video showcasing a different LGBTQ student. Spencer's film, titled "Jessica: Different Makes Beautiful," tells the story of Jessica Chiriboga and how she found her community and pride in being a Christian, Latina, and mixed-race lesbian with the support of GLSEN.

Bomer directed "Austin: Make The Change You Want to See," which tells the story of Austin Laufersweiler and how he found his safe space in suburban Georgia through the support of his high school’s guidance counselor.

For his part, Porowski directed "Darid Prom: You Are Enough," about Darid, a Cambodian immigrant who embarked on their journey affirming their gay identity by joining their high school’s GSA and GLSEN’s National Student Council.

In addition to Spencer, Porowski, and Bomer, Kalen Allen, Rob Hardy, and Joe Mantello also took part in the event. Go to GLSEN's website to watch more stories.