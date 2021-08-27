Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are engaged

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are ready to take the next step in their relationship.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that the Walking Dead star and the Inglourious Basterds actress are engaged.

Reedus and Kruger met on the set of the 2015 film Sky, but weren't linked romantically until 2017.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in 2018, whom they are famously protective of. Reedus also has a son, Mingus, from his previous relationship with supermodel Helena Christensen.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Kruger posted a photo showing her and Reedus on the beach, captioning it, "Us," and adding heart emojis. Reedus commented back, "Time flies with you," and added a bunny emoji.

Earlier this summer, Reedus wished Kruger a happy anniversary, sharing a cute pic of the pair on his Instagram.

A representative for Kruger told EW they don't comment on their clients' personal lives; reps for Reedus didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

Reedus is currently starring in the final season of The Walking Dead, airing Sunday nights on AMC. The actor recently joked to EW, during an interview about the show's return, that after 10 seasons of the zombie apocalypse, his character, Daryl Dixon, needs some pampering.

"Daryl needs a spa day," Reedus said. "He needs a massage. You know what I mean? He is a selfless guy. He needs some 'me time' really bad."