"The sweetest man there has ever been and will ever be."

No bones about it: Today is a very sad day. Noodle, the adorable pug who became a TikTok sensation and famous oracle for his "Bones Day" predictions, has died at 14.

The famous pet's owner, Jonathan Graziano, confirmed the news in an emotional TikTok on Saturday. "I'm so sorry to have to share this, but Noodle passed yesterday," he said. "He was at home, he was in my arms, and this is incredibly sad. It's incredibly difficult. It's a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive."

Despite his heartbreak, Graziano said he thought he should share the news with their 4.5 million followers as soon as possible. "I wanted to encourage you to celebrate him while we're navigating this sadness," he continued. "He lived 14 and a half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can, and he made millions of people happy. What a run."

"Thank you for loving him," Graziano concluded. "Thank you for embracing us. And give your dog a cheese ball tonight — but it has to be the fake stuff."

The social media manager, who adopted the pug when he was 7, captioned the video, "It has been the privilege of my life to care for Noodle these past 7 years. The sweetest man there has ever been and will ever be."

Noodle and Graziano delighted viewers around the world during the coronavirus pandemic with their daily game of "No Bones," during which Graziano would raise the tiny soothsayer into the air and then sit him back down. If Noodle remained standing, it would be considered a "Bones Day," and viewers were advised to take initiative in their lives. If the pug plonked back down on his bed, signaling a "No Bones Day," then Graziano encouraged them to practice self-care and take it easy like Noodle.

The pair's "Bones Day" ritual even inspired a children's book, Noodle and the No Bones Day, which was released in June. Featuring irresistible illustrations drawn by Dan Tavis, the story followed Noodle as he encountered his very first "No Bones Day" and learned the important lesson that it's okay to have difficult days sometimes.

"Noodle has brought joy to so many people online. I can't believe it," Graziano said of his best bud in an interview with TODAY last year. "He's the light of my life and to share him with people is really, really special."

