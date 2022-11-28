Whenever Nicole Kidman enters a theater, you know someone's going to laugh, cry ... and care.

If there's anything Nicole Kidman loves to do it's deliver a memorable line, saunter suited down the aisle of a theater, and support charities near and dear to her heart.

And she got to do all three Saturday during a charity auction benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS where she bid $100,000 for Hugh Jackman's The Music Man hat.

Nicole Kidman Nicole Kidman bid $100k for Hugh Jackman's hat from 'The Music Man' | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In a clip Jackman posted to Twitter, his Music Man co-star Nicholas Ward is auctioning off the hat and they seem to be at around $19,000. Then a familiar Aussie accent, seemingly coming from nowhere, bids "a hundred ... thousand."

Next thing you know, an Oscar-winner in a pantsuit comes strolling down to the stage and the audience freaks out because, well, it's Nicole F---ing Kidman. Kidman hugs a shocked Jackman, who ensures the audience that it's not in "Australian dollars."

"I love you, I love Broadway, and I love what they do, Broadway Cares," Kidman said, adding that The Music Man was "extraordinary." Jackman then gives her his hat, and she tips it in his direction.

"I've known Nic for almost 30 years," Jackman said of Kidman, "I've worked with her, I can tell you this is not a surprise. She is one of the most generous souls I know. You're a beautiful, beautiful person. Thank you for your generosity."

Jackman also shared the moment on Instagram, writing, "The generosity and love emanating from Nicole Kidman leaves me speechless. Thank you Nic for your friendship and support!"

The mutual admiration society continued when Kidman commented on the post: "Darling Hugh, to my friend of 30 years. Right back at you, such a generous, gorgeous man, it was a brilliant night in the theatre and an honor to be able to donate to BCEFA! Congratulations to the talented cast."

Broadway Cares confirmed the donation from Kidman in a statement to PEOPLE, calling it "by far the largest donation for any one auction item ever. There is much for which to be grateful this Thanksgiving weekend!"