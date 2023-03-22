The former 98 Degrees singer and current Netflix love guru got into an argument with a photographer back in March 2022.

Nick Lachey's blood was 98 degrees and rising when he got into a heated exchange with, and tried to grab the phone of, a photographer in March of last year.

As a result, the Los Angeles County District Attorney office won't be charging the Love Is Blind co-host with anything, but he will have to take anger management classes and attend Alcoholics Anonymous.

Nick Lachey

"Mr. Lachey has not been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery," the D.A. said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "Instead he is participating in LADA's Prefiling Diversion program, which was established in 2017. As part of these conditions he must participate in anger management classes and attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. Successful completion of the Prefiling Diversion Program will result in no criminal charges being filed."

After dinner with wife Vanessa in L.A. last March, Lachey spotted a photographer taking pictures of them so he reportedly reached into her car and tried to take the phone out of her hands. When he walked away, the photog rolled down her window and asked him why he was so mad, prompting him to return to the car and attempt once again to take her phone as she was filming him. He then stuck his tongue out and rejoined his wife.

Lachey acknowledged the incident later that night on Twitter, saying he "clearly overreacted,"and later adding that claims by media outlets that he had been violent or "got physical" with someone were "reckless and absolutely false."

