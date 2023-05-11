"I think Nick and I had through our lives these weird enchanted little moments."

Call it kismet: Nick Jonas watched his future wife, Priyanka Chopra, win the Miss World pageant on television more than 20 years ago.

Chopra recounted her mother-in-law telling her the "unfathomable" anecdote on Thursday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. The Citadel star, who is 10 years older than her husband, was crowned Miss World in the 2000 pageant when she had just turned 18, when she "had no idea what I was doing or what this world entailed," she said.

"My mother-in-law was like, 'I remember watching you when you won,'" Chopra explained. "I was in London. This is 2000. They were, I think, in Texas. I was like, 'There's no way.' And she was like, 'I remember it so clearly because it was November. Nick was on some Broadway show at 7 years old; his brother was on some Broadway show at 8 or 9.'"

She continued, "And she said, 'I remember this clearly because Kevin Sr.' — my father-in-law — 'loves watching pageants. And he, I remember, was watching it and Nick came and sat down and watched you win.'"

Chopra called the moment "unfathomable," saying, "That was 22 years ago or something. He was 7. I was 17. And he was sitting there, and he was watching. It was so weird."

Hudson asked Chopra if she considered her relationship with the Jonas Brothers member destiny. "Maybe," she said. "I do believe that people are meant to be with each other for whatever that duration in your life is supposed to be. And I think that people collide because you're supposed to create — on this small, short life that you have — memories that you will take forward. Family."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Chopra added, "I think Nick and I had through our lives these weird enchanted little moments, and it's lovely now to have found your person."

Chopra and Jonas married in 2018 and have a 1-year-old daughter, Malti. Jonas even makes a cameo in his wife's new rom-com, Love Again, playing a personal trainer her character hooks up with.

Chopra recently told EW that director Jim Strouse had suggested the casting. "He was like, 'Do you think Nick would consider this?' And I was like, 'Yes. Yes, please!'" she said. "So Nick took one for the team and was extremely gracious and lovely."

"He turned out to be so funny," Chopra added. ""It was so hard for me to act like I was embarrassed or mad at him, because I just couldn't stop laughing."

Watch Chopra's interview with Hudson above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.