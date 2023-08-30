"He messed up [naming] all his kids, so I'm not even gonna attempt," Claim to Fame winner Gabriel Cannon tells EW.

Nick Cannon isn't the only one struggling to name all his children. The Masked Singer host's brother, Claim to Fame star Gabriel Cannon, admits he just relies on Google.

"I'm not even gonna attempt," Gabriel told EW when asked if he could name his 12 nieces and nephews during an interview about his Claim to Fame season 2 win.

"Did y'all see what happened with him? He messed up [naming] all his kids, so I'm not even gonna attempt," Gabriel said, referring to an April appearance on The Howard Stern Show, in which the host challenged the elder Cannon to name all his kids in order of their birthdays. Stern had to point out that Nick left out daughter Onyx Ice, who was born to mother LaNisha Cole in September. "You threw me off because I was going in order," he responded, admitting the accident might "create a problem."

Gabriel told EW he has not yet met all of his brother's children, all born since 2011, but when the time comes to recall one of their names, he plans to rely on Google. "They're all on the internet," he said. "It's a good thing for a reminder."

But he's not too worried about it anyway. "I'm just uncle. It's easy," he said, noting that he has nothing but positivity about Nick expanding the family, despite gently ribbing his brother about it on the reality competition.

"We got a big family, we are building a tribe," he said of his four brothers. "It's a lot of us."

For the record, Nick's children are: Monroe, Moroccan, Golden, Powerful, Zion, Zillion, Zen, Legendary, Onyx, Rise, Beautiful, and Halo.

