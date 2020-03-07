Nicholas Tucci, Channel Zero and You’re Next star, dies at 38

Image zoom Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Nicholas Tucci, star of Syfy's Channel Zero and horror film You're Next, has died. He was 38.

Tucci's father announced the news on the actor's Facebook page.

“On Tuesday, March 3, Nick died at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut," Alexander Tucci wrote. "Nick chose to keep his illness private so that he could continue to pursue his professional and artistic dreams for as long as possible. In the last year, he was able to audition, go on location, and continue the work he loved so much. To those of you in the film, television, and theatre communities ... thank you for guiding, encouraging, and supporting Nick. To those of you who enjoyed Nick’s work on the screen and stage ... thank you for recognising his talent and appreciating his efforts. To all ... thank you for your gift of friendship to my son.”

A rep for the actor told PEOPLE, “Nick and I recently started to work together again and Nick was very excited about his future in the business. I was shocked to receive a phone call from his dad a couple days ago informing me of his passing.”

Originally from Middletown, Connecticut and best known for his work on Channel Zero and You're Next, Tucci also logged roles in horror film Long Lost, games Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and TV shows Ramy, Pose, Homeland, Quantico, The Blacklist, and Daredevil. He currently has three movies set for release in 2020: Ten Minutes to Midnight, Come Home, and Ballad of a Hustler.

