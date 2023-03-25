Nicholas received a Grammy nomination for his contribution to the original cast album of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella in 2022.

Nicholas "Nick" Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer and Andrew Lloyd Webber's eldest son, has died. He was 43.

Andrew confirmed his son's death on social media on Saturday, writing, "I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son, Nick, died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital. His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft."

On March 18, the theater legend announced that he would not attend the Broadway debut of his new musical Bad Cinderella because his eldest son, whom he shared with ex-wife Sarah Hugill, was "critically ill."

LONDON - JULY 17: Nicholas Lloyd Webber and guest attend the "Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" first night after party on July 17th, 2007 in London. (Photo by Nick Harvey/WireImage) Nicholas Lloyd Webber | Credit: Nick Harvey/WireImage

"As my friends and family know, [Nicholas] has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalized," Andrew wrote in a statement to PEOPLE. "We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humor, but at the moment my place is with him and the family."

Just two days before he announced his son's death, Andrew posted an update on Nicholas' condition and thanked fans for the "outpouring of support for my son Nick." In the video, the Tony winner noted that his son had been moved to hospice but was still "battling away."

"I think he's over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia he's got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly. But we're all here, and the family here has gathered around," Andrew said on March 23. "It was the right place for us all to be, I think."

The Phantom of the Opera creator said that he was "absolutely gutted" to miss Bad Cinderella's opening night but added, "My place is here, in England, at the moment."

In 2022, Nicholas received a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album for co-producing and mixing the Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella Original Cast Album, now titled Bad Cinderella. His other credits include providing compositions for the 2017 television series Love, Lies and Records, the 2021 film The Last Bus, and the theatrical adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's The Little Prince.