New York woman arrested after breaking into Robert De Niro's home

A woman has been arrested after breaking into and burglarizing a temporary rental home occupied by actor Robert De Niro, EW has confirmed.

Shannon Aviles, 30, was seen entering De Niro's property in the vicinity of 65th Street between Lexington and Park Ave at 2:45 a.m. on Monday morning, police tell EW. The basement door she used to enter the home had "visible signs of forced entry," and she was attempting to remove various items. Though police would not specify the nature of those items, ABC News reports that they were wrapped presents beneath a Christmas tree.

Aviles was already known to the New York Police Department for previous burglary arrests. Members of the NYPD's Public Safety Team apprehended her.

Representatives for De Niro had no comment when reached by EW.

A two-time Oscar winner, De Niro is one of the most famous American actors alive. His most recent film performance was in David O. Russell's Amsterdam, in which De Niro played a character based on real-life general Smedley Butler.