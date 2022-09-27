The Try Guys part ways with Ned Fulmer amid workplace affair scandal

"We do not see a path forward together," the YouTube group said in a statement.

The YouTube stars known as the Try Guys have cut ties with founding member Ned Fulmer after he had an extramarital affair with a colleague.

"Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys," the group said in a statement Tuesday. "As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

Remaining members Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, and Zach Kornfeld did not specify the reason for the internal review or Fulmer's departure, but Fulmer confirmed recent rumors that he had a relationship with a co-worker in his own statement.

"Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I'm sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel," Fulmer wrote, referring to his wife. "The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."

In the days leading up to Fulmer's exit from the Try Guys, fans noticed that he had not appeared in recent videos and theorized that he may have been edited out of some previous ones, and rumors started swirling.

In a statement posted on her Instagram account Tuesday, Ariel Fulmer said, "Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me — it means a lot. Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."

Ned Fulmer's time with the Try Guys dated back to their very first video, which was filmed while they were working at BuzzFeed back in September 2014. The group went on to form a production company, 2nd Try, in 2018, and have amassed more than 7.8 million YouTube subscribers.

Among Try Guys fans, Fulmer became known for frequently sharing how much he loved his wife, who appeared in multiple videos. The couple also collaborated on their own projects, such as The Date Night Cookbook and the parenting podcast Baby Steps.