Ne-Yo doesn't 'understand' parents who let kids make a 'life-changing decision' about their gender identity

Grammy-winning musician Ne-Yo is voicing his thoughts about kids these days.

In an interview with Gloria Velez for VladTV, the "So Sick" singer and father of seven questioned whether minors should be allowed to receive gender-affirming care.

"I have no problem with LBGT… I have no problem with nobody, okay? Love who you love, do what you do," Ne-Yo prefaced his stance. "I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman. And there was two genders and that's just how I rocked."

He continued, "You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, I don't care, that ain't my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game. I'm not gonna call you a goldfish. But you wanna be a goldfish, you be a goldfish."

Ne-Yo

Velez and Ne-Yo then segued into a berating social media culture, trigger warnings, and other ways in which the world has become "so sensitive." He noted that "we live in a weird time" and complained that "comedians can't tell jokes no more," before circling back to his stance on transgender-identifying children.

"I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. If your little boy comes to you and says, 'Daddy, I want to be a girl.' And you just let him rock with that?" Ne-Yo continued, "if you let this 5-year-old little boy eat candy all day, he's gonna do that. Like, when did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, let a 6-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themselves? When did that happen? Like, I don't understand that."

Later the singer added, "He can't drive a car yet, but he can decide his sex?"

The American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics agree that gender-affirming care is not only safe for trans youth, but highly beneficial and often life-saving. For minors, gender-affirming care typically centers gender expression, publicly changing pronouns and names, and the use of puberty-blockers, which "pause puberty" for up to a year so the patient can decide how to proceed with their transition.

Following the videos' initial release, Ne-Yo was swiftly criticized across social media and later reiterated his stance in an Instagram comment which Velez shared on Twitter.

"1st and foremost, I CONDEMN NO ONE," Ne-Yo wrote. "Who am I to condemn anybody? Your life, your kids, your choice. I was asked a question and I answered it. My opinion is mine. I'm not asking anybody to agree with me nor am I telling you what you can and cannot do with your children. I stated my opinion on a matter and that's that."

He continued, "Why should I care if my opinion upsets you when you don't care if yours upsets anyone? Opinions aren't special. We all have one. People voice them regularly whether they're asked or not. I was actually asked mine. Agreeing to disagree is not a declaration of war."

