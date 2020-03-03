Image zoom Image Group LA via Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Carrie Underwood, Reese Witherspoon, Connie Britton, and others stars are offering their condolences to victims of the powerful tornados that hit Tennessee late Monday and early Tuesday morning.

At least 19 people died as a result of the tornados, which struck Nashville and several counties in central Tennessee, and news footage shows extensive damage to homes and property. As a flagship of American culture, the heartland of country music and a major source of film and TV shoots, Nashville has been home to lots of celebrities — many of whom were quick to show solidarity and send well-wishes to victims of the tornadoes.

Country icon Carrie Underwood was actually already booked on the Today show to discuss her new book about wellness, Find Your Path. A Nashville resident herself, Underwood gave a quick update about how her husband and two sons handled the emergency early this morning.

"I think that's what everyone's doing right now is assessing [the damage]," she said. "And I'm texting people I know, and I'm asking my husband, 'Everybody's good?' He said he had to go upstairs at 2 a.m. and get our boys take them down to the safe room we have in our house. I was like, 'I bet everybody was crying.'"

Other celebrities made their voices heard on Twitter. Witherspoon, who grew up in Nashville, wrote in a tweet, "I’m just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones." Britton, who starred on the TV series Nashville, wrote, "stay strong."

See those and more comments on the tornadoes below.

?

Related content: