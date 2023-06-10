Less than a day after sparking wedding rumors, Naomi Watts has confirmed that she and Billy Crudup are married!

The King Kong actress, 54, shared that she and Crudup, 54, have officially tied the knot by posting a photo on her Instagram account on Saturday. The sweet snapshot features the newlyweds dressed to the nines and smiling as they hold onto one another on the steps of what appears to be a Manhattan courthouse.

Watts simply captioned the post, "Hitched!"

The happy news comes after Page Six published photographs of the couple sporting matching wedding bands as they returned to their New York City apartment on Friday. In the photos, Watts, dressed in a white floral Oscar de la Renta gown, can be seen smiling as she holds onto a bouquet, while Crudup, sporting a navy suit, carries a red duffle bag.

Following her post, some of the couple's famous friends — including Gwyneth Paltrow, Melanie Lynskey, Sarah Silverman, Amy Sedaris, Lucy Boynton, Shailene Woodley, and more — all ran to the comments section to congratulate them on their recent nuptials.

That includes Justin Theroux — who directed and starred opposite Crudup in the film Dedication and alongside Watts in Mulholland Drive — who wrote, "CONGRATS YOU TWO!!!!!"

Jennifer Coolidge, who appeared with Watts in the true crime series The Watcher, commented, "Hooray!!! Just woke up to this !!!!! Congrats!!! You two couldn't look happier !!!XO."

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup are married | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Watts and Crudup were previously rumored to be engaged after the actress was seen wearing a large diamond on her ring finger back in April. That same month, Watts avoided discussing her relationship status by pretending to have brain fog when Today host Hoda Kotb complimented her on the ring while she was visiting the morning show.

"My eye is hurting. There's a big glint coming from some ring over here," Kotb said at the time. "It just struck me. But it's beautiful." Feigning ignorance, Watts laughed and replied, "Oh, the brain fog!"

Although they've been linked since 2017, Watts and Crudup did not make their official red carpet debut as a couple together until attending the Screen Actors Guild Awards last year. Watts is mother to two children — Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14 — whom she shares with her ex-husband Liev Schreiber, while Crudup shares son William Atticus Parker, 19, with ex Mary-Louise Parker.

