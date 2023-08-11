Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser, Sui He, and Candice Swanepoel joined the models in stunning photos for the Victoria's Secret campaign.

Victoria's Secret has assembled an army of classic supermodels to launch its new (appropriately named) lingerie line The Icon Collection.

Naomi Campbell, Gisele Bündchen, and Adriana Lima — all of whom have modeled for the brand in the past — united for the line's set of stunning black-and-white lingerie photos.

Also featured in the campaign are Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser, Sui He, and Candice Swanepoel.

Lima told PEOPLE that the shoot was "uplifting" thanks to its "incredible" cast of fashion staples.

"Everyone [was] leaving their marks and [expressing themselves] through their work. It was really incredible for me," she said.

"The name says a lot. Every woman can be an icon," Lima added. "It's all about being unique. Everybody has their own ways of expressing their emotions and themselves — that uniqueness makes you special."

The company chose models for the collection who "effortlessly embody the name" of the lingerie line, which highlights custom-lift technology that changes to fit the body's growth. It marks the latest in a new set of initiatives following recent controversy for Victoria's Secret, which retired its clique of model elites known as its Angels in favor of a more diverse lineup.

Before appearing in the Icon Collection photos, Ratajkowski — known as an actress and model, with roles in films like Gone Girl and I Feel Pretty — told the Los Angeles Times in April that she intended to quit acting.

"I didn't feel like, 'Oh, I'm an artist performing and this is my outlet,'" she told the publication. "I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, 'Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?'"

Bündchen, who recently got divorced from NFL superstar Tom Brady, previously told EW about her desire to branch out from the world of modeling, starting with her role in the 2006 comedy The Devil Wears Prada.

"I said I'll be in it, but I don't want to play a model," she said in EW's 2021 oral history on the film in celebration of the movie's 15-year anniversary. "A few weeks later, my agent called [because] Aline [Brosh McKenna] wrote [me a part as an office assistant]. I don't think it was part of a scene that was originally in the movie, she just plopped me in there. The way my schedule was, I was working 365 days a year, so it was a fun break from everything!"

See photos from the Victoria's Secret Icon Collection above and below.

