The rapper previously tweeted that Brian Szasz was "looking for clout" after he publicized his attendance at a Blink-182 concert amid his stepdad Hamish Harding's disappearance on the Titan.

The 2023 public figure feud you never saw coming? Cardi B versus Brian Szasz, the stepson of Hamish Harding, one of the five Titan submersible passengers who disappeared over the weekend somewhere under the Atlantic ocean.

In a series of Instagram Story posts Thursday morning, Szasz took aim at the rapper after she criticized him for attending a Blink-182 concert amid the search for his British businessman stepfather.

"So, you take a complete bitch like Cardi B, [who] has no idea what's going on — her career is in such turmoil she needs clout off other people's suffering. She's like, 'He won't go help, blah blah blah, he goes to a rock concert, this and that, tries to use the situation to exploit, like, the news," Szasz said. "They're not like feeling sorry that my mom has to take care of two kids, not really giving a f--- that my stepdad… 99 percent chance that he's dead. Doesn't care how we feel."

Cardi B, Submarine Cardi B and the Titan submersible. | Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images; ABC

Szasz continued, lamenting "people trolling" and his family "getting hate mail" amid the ordeal. "It's just f---ed up to have Cardi B behind it. Cardi B, f---ing grow up. Get some class. You're tasteless."

A representative for Cardi B did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Szasz called the four-day search stretch a "nightmare" and "God-awful" as he mourned "what Hamish is going through," adding that he hasn't slept "in days" because of his anxiety.

"I'm not, like, rocking out or whatever they're trying to accuse me of doing," he said. Operations continue to track the whereabouts of five people who went missing after their OceanGate Expeditions submersible set out Sunday at around 6 a.m. local time to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

Harding's stepson was previously accused on social media of carelessly handling the situation as he shared social media updates of himself in attendance at a Blink-182 show and seemed to request sympathy in a comment under an OnlyFans model's revealing photo — all while rescuers searched for his stepfather.

"The point was, the whole world is praying for these people in the submarine and this man son is online shaking dicks for girls off Onlyfans and going to Blink-182 concerts," Cardi B wrote on Twitter, quoting a note from Szasz's since-deleted account on the site. "You was looking for clout all along. Nobody knew who you were until you said that was ya stepdad!!!"

Elsewhere in his Instagram Story announcement, Szasz attempted to clear up "the facts" of the situation.

"Believe it or not, I have about $100 to my name. I can't go out to the ocean. I have a legal situation keeping me here as well. I can't get on a flight, I don't have a passport," he said. "I was sitting here yesterday watching the news for two days straight. I go to a Blink-182 show because I have a ticket. It wasn't like I was having super fun. It wasn't like I was celebrating, having a great time. I was kind of just listening to some of my all-time favorite songs, nodding my head, and just trying to get off the phone for maybe two hours or so and come right back into the drama. The submarine is stuck at the damn Titanic. There's nothing I can do for the situation at all, so that's the truth."

