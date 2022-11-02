Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico marry after privately dating

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico are now a pair of Mrs.

Pageant queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, who represented Argentina and Puerto Rico at the 2020 Miss Grand International pageant, respectively, revealed in a Instagram post that they got married. It was also the first time the pair had made public their relationship.

Varela, 26, and Valentín, 22, wed on Oct. 28 at a courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to their joint Instagram posts. "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day," the caption read.

The Instagram post features a compilation of candid moments of the women together, including the intimate at-home proposal (complete with "Marry Me?" balloons) and moment outside of the courthouse after the two tied the knot.

The newlyweds met while representing their respective regions at the 2020 Miss Grand International. Organizers sent Varela and Valentín well wishes on Instagram. "Congratulations to both of you," the caption read. "MGIO always support 'LOVE' without boundaries."

Fellow pageant queens, including Miss Grand International 2020 winner Abena Akuaba, the first Black woman to win the crown, also sent congratulatory messages. "MGI brought together a beautiful union," Akuaba wrote in the comments section.

Puerto Rico legalized same-sex marriage in 2015 as a result of the legalization across the U.S., while Argentina legalized it in 2010, becoming the first country in Latin America to do so.