Mindy Kaling reveals she gave birth to baby boy in September: 'This is news to a lot of people'

Mindy Kaling revealed huge news Thursday night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — she gave birth to a baby boy in September!

The actress and writer, who's already mom to 2-year-old Katherine, gave the show's host the exclusive scoop.

"I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on Sept. 3," Kaling told Colbert.

"No one even knew you were pregnant!" Colbert responded.

"I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people," the actress said. "It's true."

The Mindy Project creator also revealed that she named her son Spencer.

Kaling, who has always been private about her personal life, didn't confirm her pregnancy with Katherine until her Wrinkle in Time costar, Oprah Winfrey, spilled the beans.

“She did announce it,” Kaling said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2017. “If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person. You can’t complain that much about it. And you also can’t be like, 'Hey, Oprah, zip it’ — because she’s almost like a religious figure.”

Later that year, Kaling gave birth to Katherine, whose middle name Swati is in honor of Kaling's late mother, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012. She also chose not to reveal the identity of her daughter's father but did tell fans that her close friend and The Office castmate B.J. Novak would be Katherine's godfather.

Recently, Kaling spoke to People about balancing work and parenting during the pandemic.

"My child was supposed to start preschool this year. And we were so excited. She was going to go to this school that I love," Kaling said about adjusting to self-quarantining with her toddler. "Now I have the writers' rooms filling up for two of my shows on Zoom, while I'm also leading my child through her day-long preschool. I'm so lucky because I have help. I'm at home all the time, and I don't want to eat takeout every single night. I have to be a full-time single parent who has to make the money for this household. So it's been challenging."

Kaling co-created the popular Netflix series Never Have I Ever, which premiered earlier this year, and she's also set to co-write the third Legally Blonde film. She released her new essay collection, Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes), on Tuesday.