Millie Bobby Brown appears to be engaged to Jake Bongiovi

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

Millie Bobby Brown and partner Jake Bongiovi, the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, appear to be engaged after three years of dating.

The Stranger Things star, 19, shared a snapshot with the young Bongiovi, 20, on Instagram that featured a ring on her finger. "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," Brown captioned the post, referencing lyrics to Taylor Swift's "Lover."

Reps for Brown and Bongiovi didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The two have been romantically linked since 2021 and often share photos of each other on social media. In a New Year's Eve post, Brown called Bongiovi her "partner for life."

The British actress rose to prominence for her role as Eleven on the Netflix hit series Stranger Things, which is gearing up for its fifth and final season. Brown has also starred in movies Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, Enola Holmes, and Enola Holmes 2. Bongiovi, one of Bon Jovi's four children with Dorothea Hurley, is an aspiring actor set to appear in Rockbottom and Sweethearts.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.