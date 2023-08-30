Miley Cyrus reveals childhood work schedule: 'This girl deserves a little endless summer vacation'

Miley Cyrus is taking a look back at her childhood work schedule, and let's just say it was not the best of both worlds.

In the twelfth edition of her "Used to Be Young" TikTok video series, the Endless Summer Vacation singer reads off an old schedule from a workday when she was around 12 or 13 years old, during her Hannah Montana days.

HANNAH MONTANA, Miley Cyrus, (Season 1), 2006-, © Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana | Credit: Everett Collection

On a regular Friday for the child star, Cyrus had to wake up at 5:30 a.m. to get her hair and makeup done for a long day of at least eight separate interviews, as well as shoots and meetings, with the last one starting at 6:15 p.m. The next day, a Saturday no less, Cyrus says from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. she was also booked for unspecified activities before ultimately only having one day off before she had to start filming Hannah Montana again the following Monday.

"I'm a lot of things but lazy ain't one of them. So... I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation," Cyrus concludes with a laugh.

It's not the first time the singer-songwriter has opened up recently about the burdens of an intense work ethic. Cyrus previously explained in May why she would most likely not tour for Endless Summer Vacation.

"Performing for you has been some of the best days of my life, and we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades," she wrote in a post on her Instagram. "This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans and everything to do with I simply don't want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road."

"It isn't what's best for me right now, and if you've been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too," she concluded. "Love you forever. I'm just on my Endless Summer Vacation."