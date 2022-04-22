Flight night? Mike Tyson punched out a 'harassing' JetBlue passenger

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Tyson alleges an "aggressive passenger" threw a water bottle at him on a flight out of San Francisco.

The airways are dangerous these days, what with the number of irate passengers and the increase in physical altercations. And in a case of celebrities being too much like us, Mike Tyson, former heavyweight champ and noted raconteur, punched out a passenger on a JetBlue flight who he claims was "harassing" him.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," the boxer's rep tells EW in a statement.

The incident occurred April 22 on a flight out of San Francisco International Airport, but Tyson left the plane before it took off.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: Mike Tyson attends the Mike Tyson Cares & We 2 Matter Fundraiser on December 05, 2021 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) Mike Tyson | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Eyewitnesses told TMZ Tyson took a selfie with a man who was sitting behind him and the man continued "talking in his ear." The ex-champ told the man to "chill" and when chilling did not commence, Tyson reportedly threw "several punches at the man's face."

The man later received medical attention and then went to the police. A rep from the San Francisco Police Department confirmed that officers "were dispatched to a physical altercation onboard an airplane located at the Domestic Terminal of the San Francisco International Airport" where they "detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident."

The SFPD does not release the names of detained individuals, but one was "treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries" and both were released "pending further investigation."

Reps for JetBlue did not respond to EW's request for comment.