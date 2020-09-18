Michelle Obama can't remember which Chris is Chris Evans while playing 'classier' version of FMK

The former first lady and Phoebe Robinson also discussed the importance of voting on the Black Frasier podcast.

Even Michelle Obama has trouble sometimes telling which Hollywood Chris is which.

Appearing on the Black Frasier podcast on Friday with host Phoebe Robinson, the Becoming author was asked to choose between Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Chris Rock in a game of Vacation, Quarantine, Zoom (a "classier" version of F—, Marry, Kill). Her immediate reply was: "OK, all right. Now, who's Chris Evans again?"

Once she was made aware he was the one who plays Captain America, she chose him as the Chris she would go on vacation with, a choice that has only become more popular ever since the actor's recent NSFW social media gaffe (though this episode was taped before Evans unintentionally shared more of himself than expected with his Instagram followers).

While Robinson was there to help remind Obama of her Chrises, the former first lady took a few minutes on the show to remind the host and podcast listeners to vote. Invoking the legacy of the late politician and activist John Lewis, she says, "There is no one out there that did more than John Lewis did to get us to a better place in this country and we owe to him and to the people of that generation who sacrificed so much not to just give it away, and not to be so cynical, and so disappointed, that we just refuse to exercise that right like it's some luxury that we can play with."

Coincidentally, her possible future vacation buddy just gave folks that same type of reminder.

Listen to the full episode of Black Frasier below to hear more from Michelle Obama, including what the Obama family has been doing during the quarantine.