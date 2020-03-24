Michelle Obama says she's 'Netflix and chilling' with Barack during coronavirus quarantine

The Obama household is Barack-ing in coronavirus quarantine.

Michelle Obama is slowing down her busy life as her family isolates in the wake of the pandemic, as the former First Lady told Ellen DeGeneres during a Monday afternoon phone call that she's trying to add "structure" to their days of distancing themselves from public spaces.

"Everybody's home, the girls are back.... they're off in their respective rooms doing their online classes," Obama told DeGeneres, who's been steadily filming phone calls with her famous friends from her home in the absence of filming her beloved talk show, which suspended production in the wake of the outbreak.

Obama went on to say she's "trying to keep a routine going" with her husband, "but we've also got a little Netflix and chilling happening," she said.

Obama went on to say she feels "for all the folks who are going to suffer because of what's going to happen to the economy," and urged people to "be mindful about what we're going to do to support those folks when this quarantine is over and people are looking at what's left of their businesses and their lives."

"It's a good exercise in reminding us that we just don't need a lot of this stuff that we have," Obama continued. "When times are bad, having each other, having your health, we can do with a lot less, and that's an important lesson I want my kids to understand: Be grateful for what you have and be ready to share it when the time comes."

In typical DeGeneres fashion, however, the call ended as the comedian challenged Obama to a potential planking contest to raise money for charity: "We'll cross that bridge when you feel like you're in shape," Obama joked.

Monday's video marks the latest in DeGeneres' ongoing video series, in which she sits on her couch and dials her famous friends to see what they're up to in coronavirus quarantine. Over the last week, DeGeneres has phoned the likes of Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen.

Watch DeGeneres' full conversation with Obama above.

