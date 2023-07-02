"Thank you, Supreme Court, for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to."

In a 1-1 ruling, Michael Imperioli is forbidding "bigots and "homophobes" from enjoying any of his television or film work after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Christian web designer in Colorado who refused to provide services for same-sex weddings out of religious objections.

"I've decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas, or any movie or TV show I've been in," the Emmy winner wrote Saturday on Instagram. "Thank you, Supreme Court, for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don't agree with and am opposed to. USA ! USA!"

In response to comments combatting his post, Imperioli added, "Hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view."

He joins a chorus of Hollywood stars and politicians who've lambasted the 6-3 majority decision announced Friday, which was rooted on First Amendment grounds of free speech. The Supreme Court also killed President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program and affirmative action in higher education on Friday.

This Fool Michael Imperioli on 'This Fool' | Credit: Gilles Mingasson/Hulu

Imperioli is often vocal with his politics and views on social media, having previously called out homophobia, transphobia, and racism. He has shared celebratory Pride Month posts on Instagram, this year included, that have spurred vitriol from fans surprised that he isn't more like his Sopranos mobster character, Christopher Moltisanti.

"[They were like], 'How could you, Chrissy! Tony would be spinning in his [grave].' Weird shit like that," Imperioli told Vice of the online reaction to his posts in 2020. "If you're going to be a fan of mine, watch my stuff, I'd rather you know who I am than not. And if you don't like it, I don't really give a f---."

Michael Imperioli

He often removes political posts from his feed after a day or so to "cleanse his timeline of the negativity that often infiltrates the zen garden he's created on the platform," per the interview, likening it to a ritualistic burning.

"You can't really engage in those debates," he said. "Someone said something very eloquent to me. They said, 'A lot of the Trump people, they're like fans of a football team. No matter what you say about their team, no matter how bad they suck that season, they're gonna love their team.'"

