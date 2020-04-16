Image zoom Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Saturday Night Live's Michael Che is honoring his late grandmother in a big way.

The comedian announced on Wednesday that he's paying one month's rent for 160 apartments in the New York City Housing Authority building where his grandmother lived to honor her "spirit and memory." Che revealed last week that she died from coronavirus.

In an Instagram post announcing the news, he also slammed the city for making public housing residents pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Its crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many new yorkers cant even work," Che wrote on Instagram. "I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST."

He ended his post by reaching out to the city's mayor, Bill de Blasio, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and even Diddy, whose charity dance-a-thon recently raised over $3.7 million for COVID relief efforts. "Lets fix this! page me!" Che wrote.

Last Monday, Che took to Instagram to share that his grandmother had died. "I'm obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore," he said.

Still, the SNL co-head writer was able to put on a funny digital edition of "Weekend Update" on Saturday, alongside co-host Colin Jost. He signed off with a nod to his grandma, telling the audience, "I’m Martha’s grandbaby."

Besides Che, celebrities like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna have also donated or raised funds to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Related content: