The Scott Pilgrim vs the World costars dated for over a year, and briefly considered getting hitched in Vegas.

Michael Cera almost married Aubrey Plaza in Vegas just so he could call her 'my ex-wife'

Not too long ago, Michael Cera was one elaborate joke away from becoming Mr. Aubrey Plaza.

Plaza previously revealed that the duo dated for a year and a half after meeting on the set of Scott Pilgrim vs the World — but according to Cera, the story gets even better. During a cross-country drive, the then-couple considered getting hitched in Las Vegas.

"We were driving through Vegas, and we almost just spontaneously took a detour and got married," Cera told Rolling Stone in a new interview. "I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other "my ex-husband" and "my ex-wife" at like … 20."

Cera doesn't say why, but obviously their spontaneous marriage plans fell through. The actors have since found happiness elsewhere. The Arrested Development star has been married to spouse Nadine Cera since 2017, while Plaza wed filmmaker Jeff Baena in 2021.

Cera added that he is not surprised by Plaza's breakthrough and continued success in the industry. "She's always been so committed to everything that she does," he said. "It's not surprising to me that she's doing really well. The thing that's surprising to me is how much she's producing and putting together projects. It's amazing. Ingrid Goes West? That was so great."

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera | Credit: Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

Plaza first spoke of their relationship years after it ended, in a 2016 episode of RuPaul's podcast, What's the Tee? The duo were discussing Scott Pilgrim, when RuPaul called Cera "sexy." Plaza cut in to say, "Oh, Michael? I dated him for a long time."

The host followed up by asking if the relationship was prompted by their time together on set. "Now, thinking back, do you think it was that thing where people are enclosed in a small situation," RuPaul began.

Plaza interrupted, "Like animals in captivity? Everyone wants to f--- each other?"

The actress explained that while their romance was brief, their relationship has stood the test of time. "We love each other, and we're still really good friends," she said. "He's just a weird little freak, and we speak the same language."

The duo briefly shared the screen for 2012's The End of Love and also teamed up for the 10-year anniversary table read of Scott Pilgrim.

The box-office-bomb turned cult-classic is also the reason for their next reunion of sorts: Plaza and Cera will reprise their roles from the movie for Netflix's anime adaptation of Scott Pilgrim. The entire original ensemble cast is expected to return as well, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Kieran Culkin, Brie Larson, Satya Bhabha, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: