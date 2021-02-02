Michael B. Jordan stars as a beautiful vessel for Amazon's Alexa in Super Bowl ad

Imagine the scene: You're cooking in the kitchen and need to know how many tablespoons are in a cup. When you turn to ask Alexa, Michael B. Jordan is there waiting, to drop those measurements, making something truly mundane, super sexy.

That's pretty much the premise for Amazon's new Super Bowl commercial that dropped on Tuesday and will air during Sunday's Super Bowl. A woman images that the Creed actor is the physical exterior for Alexa and, before we know it, she is having him turn on the sprinklers while standing under them — of course — and dimming the lights by removing his shirt. (Hey, who said big-budget commercials had to be logical?) Jordan even reads a sexy-sounding book from the bathtub. Who wouldn't want this upgrade when most of us can't even get Alexa to respond half the time? Well, maybe the commercial lady's unimpressed husband.