"If Alex Jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too?" the "Paper Planes" rapper tweeted after Jones' $1 billion defamation verdict.

M.I.A. has slammed celebrities "for lying" by promoting coronavirus vaccines in the wake of a Connecticut jury ordering Infowars host Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook victims' families after he claimed that the deadly 2012 mass shooting was a hoax.

The "Bad Girls" and "Paper Planes" artist tweeted Wednesday that she thought the two occurrences were equatable, and that stars advocating for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 should be held accountable the same way Jones was.

"If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn't every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too?" she wrote, with a follow-up message referencing the increasing threat of nuclear conflict bubbling up amid Vladimir Putin's ongoing military assault on Ukraine.

"Alex Jones lying and Pfizer lying both trending [on Twitter]," M.I.A. added. "One with penalty other without. If you have no critical thinking faculty, this is about as crazy as we should get before a nuclear war wipe [sic] out the human race."

Representatives for M.I.A. did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

M.I.A. has long voiced support for figures who have ruffled the feathers of American government officials, including WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and NSA leaker Edward Snowden.

"He'd make the U.K. a strong contender in the way we go forward with AI and technology," M.I.A. said of Assange in a 2019 interview with Al Jazeera. "There's no doubt he'd be of more value to the U.K. as an asset than in a U.S. prison. We've seen this because he's shown he's for humanity, not profit. I don't think [the U.S. has] got it right, this big conspiracy with Assange, or for thinking Assange is the big cause of all the s--- in the world."

The 47-year-old performer's affection for Assange has crossed over into her creative work, with her releasing her Vicki Leekx mixtape in 2010, its title a clear nod to WikiLeaks' operations. She will release her sixth full-length studio album, Mata, on Friday.

