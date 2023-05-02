"Meow," the rapper said in response to an interview question on the carpet. "Meow, meow, meow."

Watch Doja Cat — dressed as a cat — meow through an entire Met Gala interview

While dressed as designer Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette, rapper Doja Cat gave an entire interview at the 2023 Met Gala using only one word: "Meow."

The 27-year-old "Woman" performer didn't just attend the annual benefit (and renowned celebrity style parade) in head-to-toe feline fashion, she also verbally committed to the character, responding to Vogue magazine's multiple interview questions with a series of cat noises instead of using her words.

A full transcription of the interview — conducted by internet sensation Emma Chamberlain — follows:

Chamberlain: "So, tell me all about this!"

Doja Cat: "Meow."

Chamberlain: "I mean, so who made it?"

Doja Cat: "Meow."

Chamberlain: "Wow. Okay, so, something a little different. So, what was your inspiration for tonight? Be honest with me, and go into detail!"

Doja Cat: "Meow. Meow. Meow?"

Chamberlain: "So what are you excited to see in there today?"

Doja Cat: "Meow."

Chamberlain: "Is it your first Met?"

Doja Cat: "Meow."

Chamberlain: "I'll see you in there."

Doja Cat: "Meow."

doja cat Doja Cat as Karl Lagerfeld's cat at the 2023 Met Gala. | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

According to Harper's Bazaar, Doja Cat's ensemble included an Oscar de la Renta hooded gown with 350,000 silver and white bugle beads assembled via 5,000 hours of work. The ensemble also featured cat ears and a feathered train to mimic the fur of Lagerfeld's beloved white Burmese cat.

Unsurprisingly, Doja Cat was not the only celebrity to attend Monday's event while dressed as Choupette, as Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto took a more literal approach by arriving to the Met Gala in a full mascot-style costume modeled after the animal.

Jared Leto as Karl Lagerfeld's cat at the 2023 Met Gala Jared Leto as Karl Lagerfeld's cat at the 2023 Met Gala | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Choupette — of course — eventually responded to the looks on Instagram after the event, which was named "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," and prompted attendees to pay tribute to the late Lagerfeld.

"A million thanks to all of you my fans, animal lovers & Daddy's admirers. You have all shown the kindest enthusiasm and unconditional support, I say MERCI," the cat shared. "Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home," a post on the cat's account read. "We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him."

Watch Doja Cat answer interview questions as a cat in the TikTok above.

