See the campiest looks from 2019 Met Gala pink carpet

It’s the first Monday in May, and you know what that means — the biggest names in fashion and entertainment are gathering at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the opening of its annual fashion exhibit. This year’s Met Gala is dedicated to the theme Camp: Notes on Fashion, inspired by Susan Sontag’s seminal 1964 essay “Notes on Camp.” Event co-chair Lady Gaga got the evening off to a spectacular start in this over-the-top Brandon Maxwell creation, which went through four different incarnations before she was finished making her grand entrance. Check out the various evolutions of her outfit, as well as the rest of the flamingo-pink carpet’s fabulously campy looks, ahead.