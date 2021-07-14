Melissa McCarthy supports Mariska Hargitay after injury with hilarious sign: 'Honk if you're praying'

Melissa McCarthy wants you to pray for her friend Mariska Hargitay after she broke her ankle, and she's saying it with a funny sign.

On Tuesday, the Bridesmaids star posted a video to Instagram that showed her standing outside of a fast food restaurant holding a sign that says, "Honk if you're PRAYING for Mariska Hargitay's recovery."

"If you can't produce quality care for your friend after ankle surgery, the next best is obviously standing outside Wienerschnitzel with a sign," McCarthy wrote in the caption of the video.

And Hargitay loved McCarthy's grand gesture. The Law and Order: SVU star reposted the video to her own Instagram soon after with the caption, "Above and beyond. Honk if you're blown away by @melissamccarthy's heart and humor. Might be worth breaking my ankle for. #PrayingSheGotMeATakeOutSchnitzel. #WomenSupportingWomen"

Earlier this month, Hargitay revealed on social media that she injured her ankle. According to Page Six, the 57-year-old actress tripped on a rainy pavement while leaving a screening of Black Widow in the Hamptons. She broke her ankle in the fall and was treated at a local hospital, missing the remainder of the star-studded after party, which was hosted at her own home.

A source told the outlet that Hargitay "was taken to Southampton Hospital by ambulance with her husband Peter Hermann. She stayed there for several hours and ended up with a bandaged leg. She didn't make it back to her house until after midnight when the party had mostly wound down."