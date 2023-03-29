The Clarissa Explains It All actress says she and her husband were headed to parent conferences for their own children when they saw a class of kindergarteners "trying to escape."

Melissa Joan Hart has revealed that she and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, helped the teachers and students fleeing the Covenant School shooting in Nashville that left six people, including three children, dead on Monday.

The Clarissa Explains It All actress said the couple, who share three children together, were headed to parent conferences at a nearby school when they saw a class of kindergarteners trying to escape and got them to safety.

"My husband and I were on our way to school for conferences and, luckily, our kids weren't in today, and we helped a class of kindergarteners across a busy highway," an emotional Hart said in an Instagram video on Tuesday. "They were climbing out of the woods. They were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school."

"So we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children and I just — I don't know what to say anymore," she continued. "Enough is enough. Just pray. Pray for the families."

Hart also explained that this is the second time her family has been close to a school shooting.

Melissa Joan Hart attends the Monte-Carlo Television Festival 60th Anniversary Reception at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on January 5, 2020. Credit: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

"For those of you who know, I live in Nashville… My kids go to school right next to a school where there was a shooting today," she said. "We moved here from Connecticut, where we were in a school a little ways down from Sandy Hook, so this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity."

Hart captioned the video, "Prayers today, action tomorrow," adding, "This was too raw to post yesterday but wanted you to hear this story."

Watch Hart's video above.