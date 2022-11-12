"As far as I remember, we haven't even had the pleasure of meeting."

Melissa Joan Hart is baffled that someone would conjure up a rumor that she and Lena Dunham are rivals.

The Clarissa Explains It All and Sabrina the Teenage Witch star took to Instagram on Friday to share a collection of blind items from the anonymous gossip account DeuxMoi that claimed she and the Girls writer-actress were longtime "frenemies" who once had a "dinner party fight about child drag queens."

Now, Hart is calling out the rumors for what she says they really are: just a bunch of hocus-pocus.

"So I don't normally pay any attention to the tabloid rumor mill, but numerous friends have asked me about my 'rivalry' with [Dunham] and I'm truly confused," Hart wrote in the post. "We have no 'beef,' and, as far as I remember, we haven't even had the pleasure of meeting, let alone having enough of a relationship to warrant any time to discuss drag queens."

Hart warned her followers against getting bewitched by the allure of celebrity drama and noted that she'd actually love a chance to connect with the Catherine Called Birdy director in the future.

"Don't let them get you with flashy links as they pretend to give you hot gossip that doesn't exist," she wrote. "I'm a fan of Lena's work and all that she does to support females in our industry and hope to share a latte someday."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Melissa Joan Hart attends the "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" Holiday Party at STK Los Angeles on October 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Screenwriter and director Lena Dunham attends the Film Independent Special Screening of "Catherine Called Birdie" at Harmony Gold on October 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) Melissa Joan Hart; Lena Dunham | Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Amanda Edwards/Getty

Hart concluded, "Please be careful not to get caught up in the hateful rhetoric of these sites that promote division and spew crap to make a profit. #MyTedTalk."

Representatives for Dunham did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

After she shared her post, the actress' comments section was immediately flooded with love and support. Hart's Sabrina costar Jenna Leigh Green shared a bunch of facepalm emojis, while Walker actress Molly Hagan wrote, "We know it in our bones that all this stuff is BS."

So, it seems Clarissa has explained it all once again.

