Melanie Lynskey pays tribute to Julian Sands: 'I will never forget you'

Melanie Lynskey is remembering her late Rose Red costar Julian Sands.

The Yellowjackets actress, 46, penned a moving tribute to Sands, 65, on Wednesday, just one day after authorities confirmed that the actor's remains had been discovered in the Southern California mountains.

"Julian Sands. I met you on the set of Rose Red in 2000. A Room With A View was a movie I had seen dozens of times, and I adored you in it. I was so nervous I could barely speak to you," Lynskey wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "When I did finally tell you what the movie/you meant to me, I was struck by your humility, your lack of ego, the absence of any grandstanding. I got the sense that it was a very special film to you but also just a job, in a long line of interesting, eclectic jobs, all of which you were so grateful to have had."

Lynskey explained that she and Sands soon became "fast friends" and often exchanged gifts and spent time together.

"You bought me so many presents, mostly huge and intimidating non-fiction books and classical music CDs," she recalled. "You found out I'd never been to the opera, and so you came to my apartment one night and picked me up, took me out for champagne, and took me to the opera. You giggled when I yawned."

Melanie Lynskey; Julian Sands Melanie Lynskey; Julian Sands | Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; David Livingston/Getty Images

She, similarly, brought Sands into her world, writing, "In return, I played you the entirety of Dr. Dre's '2001', made you talk on the phone with my boyfriend in New Zealand, and agonized with you over whether to see Billy Bragg or Bright Eyes, both of whom were only in Seattle for ONE NIGHT and oh no whatever would I do."

Lynskey concluded, "You were gracious and patient and tons of fun. We lost touch, but I have never forgotten your kindness and I will never forget you. My heart goes out to your family and loved ones."

Alongside her post, Lynskey shared a sepia-toned snapshot of her and Sands dancing together.

Sands, an avid mountaineer, was first reported missing in January after he did not return from a hike in the San Bernardino Mountains. The Room With a View star's remains were discovered by hikers in the Mt. Baldy area earlier this month.