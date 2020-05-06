Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share video of son Archie for his first birthday

It's a big day for little Archie.

On Wednesday, to celebrate the first birthday of their son, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posted a new video showing the Duchess of Sussex reading Archie one of his favorite books, Duck! Rabbit!, by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld.

Taken by Harry in the couple's new home in Los Angeles, the post shows Markle reading the picture book to Archie while he sits in her lap, helping with turning the pages. "Let's go to the next page, look Arch!" she says to her son in the video while Harry laughs from behind the camera.

Beyond celebrating their son's big day, the couple also used the occasion to draw attention to the continuing need to get food and learning resources, such as books, to children around the world. They are supporting the @SaveWithStories campaign in the U.S. — and @SaveChildrenUK in the U.K. — which helps kids who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the U.S., #SAVEWITHSTORIES was created by Jen Garner and Amy Adams in March.

