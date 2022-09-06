"Our collective grief is unimaginable," the Hilty family said in a statement. "They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them."

Smash star Megan Hilty is mourning the loss of three family members in a seaplane crash.

A floatplane carrying nine passengers and a pilot crashed in Mutiny Bay near Whidbey Island in Washington state Sunday. One body has been recovered from the water, while the other nine individuals remain missing but are presumed dead, including Hilty's pregnant sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross Mickel, and niece Remy.

"We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca," the Mickel and Hilty families said in a statement. "Our collective grief is unimaginable. They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them."

Megan Hilty Megan Hilty | Credit: Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan/Getty

The Coast Guard suspended the search for the missing individuals Monday after "covering 1,283 linear nautical miles and saturating an area of more than 2100 sq. nautical miles," authorities said on Twitter. "All next of kin have been notified of this decision. Our hearts go out to the families, loved ones and friends of those who remain missing and the deceased."

The seven others aboard the plane were pilot Jason Winters and passengers Sandy Williams, Joanne Mera, Patricia Hicks, Luke Ludwig, Rebecca Ludwig, and Gabrielle Hanna. "The Coast Guard offers its deepest sympathies to those who lost a loved one in this tragedy," Xochitl Castañeda, the search and rescue mission coordinator for the incident, said in a statement.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Hilty is perhaps best known for her role as Broadway veteran Ivy Lynn on the NBC musical drama Smash. She's also a Broadway fixture herself, with roles as Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked, Doralee Rhodes in 9 to 5: The Musical, and Brooke Ashton in Noises Off, the latter of which earned her Tony nomination. Her other screen credits include Sean Saves the World, Robot and Monster, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, The Good Wife, and Tuca & Bertie.