Megan Fox says she stopped drinking after making 'belligerent' comments at 2009 Golden Globes

"Now I don't drink and this is why, I was belligerent and said a bunch of s--- I shouldn't have said on the red carpet after that," Fox says.

Megan Fox is opening up about how she no longer drinks alcohol due to some "belligerent" comments she regrets making at the 2009 Golden Globes.

In a recent interview with Who What Wear, Fox looks back on many different fashion choices she's made over the years, but when she gets to her 2009 Golden Globes dress she pauses to address the controversial statements she said on the red carpet that night after drinking.

"I was sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas Brothers," Fox says. "At the Golden Globes they always put those giant bottles of Moët champagne on the table — I went through multiple glasses of that. Now I don't drink and this is why, I was belligerent and said a bunch of s--- I shouldn't have said on the red carpet after that. I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event. I don't remember why, but I know I did. You can look that up."

Megan Fox Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In a video obtained by TMZ of the moment Fox is referring to, she is seen being interviewed on the red carpet by former E! host Giuliana Rancic. After Rancic calls her "beautiful," Fox responds, "I'm pretty sure I'm a doppelganger for Alan Alda. I'm a tranny. I'm a man. No, I'm so painfully insecure I'm on the verge of vomiting right now. I'm so horrified that I'm here and embarrassed and scared."

Fox also went on to make comments about how "I really want her [Salma Hayek's] boobs," and how her then-boyfriend (now ex-husband), Brian Austin Green, didn't want to be her date that night because "he's a man, he has an ego." She also talks about her waist size and makes a joke about starving herself to stay skinny, before talking about how she does an "intense" amount of pilates.