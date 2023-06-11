Megan Fox slams claim her kids are 'forced' to wear 'girls' clothes'

"Never use children as leverage or social currency, especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense," the Expendables 4 star said in a fiery response.

Don't f--- with Megan Fox, who has dealt with her fair share of what she calls "insecure, narcissistic, impotent little men."

The star of the upcoming Expendables 4 responded to music video director turned politician Robby Starbuck's claim on Twitter that she "forced" her sons to wear "girls' clothes," which he called "pure child abuse."

"I really don't want to give you this attention because clearly you're a clout chaser but let me teach you something," Fox began her Instagram post. "Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame — never use children as leverage or social currency, especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense."

"Exploiting my child's gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe," Fox noted, adding that she has "been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic, impotent little men like you many times and yet I'm still here. You f---ed with the wrong witch."

Fox shares three young sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, whom she was married to between 2010 and 2021. Green also slammed Starbuck's claim as "totally bogus" when reached by TMZ over the weekend. "As a society I hope we continue to push to be better," he said. "This Robby Starbuck person is full of s--- and I have no idea who he is."

Fox has spoken about having open conversations with her children about gender identity, revealing that her eldest has often been subjected to bullying due to his desire to wear dresses.

"Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is," she told Glamour UK last year. "Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress. You can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn't even have to have anything to do with your sexuality."

"From the time they were very young," Fox added, "I've incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different." But of course, "I can't control the way other people react to my children," she said. "I can't control the things that other children that they go to school with have been taught and then repeat to them. That's also why I don't really put my children on Instagram or social media."

Though Fox is "so proud" of her eldest, she does not "want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they're going to say," she said. "My child is so brave and I know that they've chosen this journey for a reason. It's just hard as a mom."

Fox's recent credits include movie Johnny & Clyde and TV series Dave. She'll next appear in The Expendables 4 opposite Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and Dolph Lundgren, as well as Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin and Subservience.