Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have Halloween looks that kill as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

While attending Casamigos tequila brand's Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Friday, the Transformers actress and "Forget Me Too" rapper paid homage to the former pair, who divorced in 1998, by recreating their looks from the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in 1995.

In images from the event, Fox can be seen sporting a dual-toned latex dress and bright blonde wig, while Kelly opted for Lee's signature white tank top and leather trousers. The ensembles are particularly apt for Kelly in particular, who played the Mötley Crüe drummer in the heavy-metal band's biopic, The Dirt, in 2019.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos); Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee during Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas Grand Opening Party Hosted by Peter Morton at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by S. Granitz/WireImage) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly rocked up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween. | Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty for Casamigos; S. Granitz/WireImage

While chatting with EW back in 2019, Kelly revealed that he was so passionate about being involved in the film that he "auditioned for this s--- six times" before officially becoming the "Live Wire" rocker.

"It was something that, as soon as I heard that it was a possibility, I had reached out and I was willing to play a lot smaller roles just to be in the film, because I was such a fan," he said at the time. "Then I auditioned for Nikki Sixx and they said, 'You have the Tommy Lee energy — you should come back and try it as him.' And then, four auditions after that, they gave me the thumbs-up."

For Kelly, the idea of becoming Lee "just fit." After all, he noted, "I'm already tall, lanky, and I have a f--- ton of energy."

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jake Giles Netter/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock (10186760h) Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee 'The Dirt' Film - 2019 corrected by photog The story of how Mötley Crüe came to be one of the most notorious rock 'n roll groups in history. Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee in 'The Dirt' | Credit: Jake Giles Netter/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

He can certainly party like a rock star. On his Instagram Story, Kelly posted a video of himself pretending to snort drugs through a dollar bill from Fox's chest before giving her a kiss. He captioned the clip, "PAM & TOMMY duh!!!"

Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/machinegunkelly Credit: Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

Anderson and Lee's relationship had a major resurgence with the release of Hulu's limited series Pam & Tommy earlier this year. The show, which starred Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Lee and Anderson, was based on a Rolling Stone story chronicling how the couple's sex tape was stolen and released online.

"It's just one of those stories that you can't believe hasn't already been made into a movie or a TV show," showrunner Rob Siegel told EW in January. "The article was [from] 2014, and it's kind of amazing that it was still out there and it wasn't snatched up that first day it came out. To me, it screams limited series."

For more Halloween fun, check out our gallery of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.