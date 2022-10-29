Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have Halloween looks that kill as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drew inspiration from another legendary rock & roll couple for Halloween this year: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.
While attending Casamigos tequila brand's Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Friday, the Transformers actress and "Forget Me Too" rapper paid homage to the former pair, who divorced in 1998, by recreating their looks from the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in 1995.
In images from the event, Fox can be seen sporting a dual-toned latex dress and bright blonde wig, while Kelly opted for Lee's signature white tank top and leather trousers. The ensembles are particularly apt for Kelly in particular, who played the Mötley Crüe drummer in the heavy-metal band's biopic, The Dirt, in 2019.
While chatting with EW back in 2019, Kelly revealed that he was so passionate about being involved in the film that he "auditioned for this s--- six times" before officially becoming the "Live Wire" rocker.
"It was something that, as soon as I heard that it was a possibility, I had reached out and I was willing to play a lot smaller roles just to be in the film, because I was such a fan," he said at the time. "Then I auditioned for Nikki Sixx and they said, 'You have the Tommy Lee energy — you should come back and try it as him.' And then, four auditions after that, they gave me the thumbs-up."
For Kelly, the idea of becoming Lee "just fit." After all, he noted, "I'm already tall, lanky, and I have a f--- ton of energy."
He can certainly party like a rock star. On his Instagram Story, Kelly posted a video of himself pretending to snort drugs through a dollar bill from Fox's chest before giving her a kiss. He captioned the clip, "PAM & TOMMY duh!!!"
Anderson and Lee's relationship had a major resurgence with the release of Hulu's limited series Pam & Tommy earlier this year. The show, which starred Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Lee and Anderson, was based on a Rolling Stone story chronicling how the couple's sex tape was stolen and released online.
"It's just one of those stories that you can't believe hasn't already been made into a movie or a TV show," showrunner Rob Siegel told EW in January. "The article was [from] 2014, and it's kind of amazing that it was still out there and it wasn't snatched up that first day it came out. To me, it screams limited series."
For more Halloween fun, check out our gallery of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022.
