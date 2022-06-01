Hi gay! It's Pride Month again, and Hacks star Meg Stalter is here to satirize every corporate attempt to co-opt LGBTQIA+ culture.

One year after launching one of the most consistently meme'd social media videos of 2021, the comedian and actress has resurrected the viral clip's well-intentioned character — an employee of the Butter Shop — as the fictional store preps its latest Pride campaign aimed at courting community dollars without a complete grasp on queer culture.

Meg Stalter Pride spoof Meg Stalter has returned with a sequel to her instantly iconic 'Hi Gay!' Pride Month video. | Credit: Meg Stalter/Twitter

"Hi gay, happy Pride Month! We're back at the Butter Shop, queens, and we go goo-goo, ga-ga for gay," Stalter says. "Hey, on a scale from normal sex to ass play, we're more lesbian than ever. We love lesbian, you queer thang."

She then introduces the store's new Pride flavors: "Sassy Cinnamon," "Hickory Hickey From a Guy," and "Eat Me Out, Amber, Cheddar."

For a limited time only, the store will also offer a free gift: For every 69 tubs of butter sold, customers get a tiny tree, which Stalter says you can use "with your bisexual partner for Christmas sex."

"We think that gay people are okay, at least for the next 30 days," Stalter says at the end of the clip before putting on a pair of rainbow sunglasses. "If I didn't like queer, would I wear these? Also, I lit a candle for every person that I know that looked gay. So, whether you're a lipstick lesbian or a butch, stop by the Butter Shop and take a look."

Stalter previously set the Pride Month meme standard with her June 2021 clip, which featured the Butter Shop "sashaying away with deals" as it amassed nearly 57,000 likes on Twitter atop 1.3 million views on the platform — and that's not accounting for all the memes the original video inspired over the past year.

The actress is currently starring on season 2 of HBO Max's Emmy-winning comedy Hacks, in which she plays Kayla, the delightfully dim-witted assistant to Paul W. Downs' Jimmy, a talent manager overseeing the careers of the show's central pair: stand-up legend Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her new joke-writer, Ava (Hannah Einbinder).

Photograph by Karen Ballard/HBO Max Hannah Einbinder, Jean Smart HBO MAX Hacks Season 2 - Episode 2 Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart on 'Hacks' season 2 | Credit: Karen Ballard/HBO Max

"I always knew she really loved him," Stalter previously told EW of Kayla's relationship with Jimmy. "It is pure friendship. I mean, yeah, there was the time in the hotel, but I think she doesn't always treat him like a piece of meat. I think she really loves Jimmy. I think that's like her best friend. And there are some really wild things that happen and it was the most fun I've ever had in my life."

Watch Stalter's new Pride Month video above. Hacks season 2 is streaming now on HBO Max.

