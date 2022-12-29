Meek Mill posts bail for 20 women to bring them home for the holidays: 'I'm grateful' to help

"No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can't afford bail, and no child should be without their parents during this time if we can do something about it."

Meek Mill is making sure some Philadelphia families can be home for the holidays together.

The rapper's nonprofit, REFORM Alliance, announced over the weekend that he had paid the bail for 20 women currently incarcerated at the Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia so they could be home for the holidays.

Meek Mill Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

"The women, who were unable to afford bail, will now be able to spend the holiday season with their families and loved ones," the official Instagram account for REFORM Alliance said on Saturday. "Five women were released today and will be reunited with their families, with the goal of 15 more women being released in the coming week. The women will also each receive a gift card to purchase groceries or gifts for the holidays."

"For families impacted by the criminal justice system, the holidays can be an extremely challenging time," Mill (real name Robert Rihmeek Williams) said. "No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can't afford bail, and no child should be without their parents during this time if we can do something about it. I'm grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year."

Check out photos of some of the women's joyous releases below:

This isn't the only Christmas miracle Mill performed this holiday season. Earlier this month, Mill and REFORM teamed up with the Philadelphia Eagles and former 76ers owner Michael Rubin to surprise 35 children whose families have been impacted by the criminal justice system. They brought the children to an Eagles training facility, signed them for a special (and official) one-day contract with the team, gave them custom jerseys, and allowed them to meet some of the players.

