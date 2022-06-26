Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares abortion experience while condemning Roe v. Wade reversal
Meadow Walker opened up about her own abortion experience after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.
The 23-year-old daughter of late actor Paul Walker revealed she had an abortion at the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, calling it a "very private and personal experience" — "the way it should be" — as she condemned the Supreme Court's decision in an Instagram post shared Saturday.
"Today marks a huge setback in history- a profound injustice to women across the United States," Walker wrote. "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion. I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion."
Walker continued, "I was lucky enough to have a great doctor who supported me through the debilitating process- with their help, I am able to be the happy and healthy person I am today. Now, knowing even more women won't have the opportunity to seek safe termination and choose their bodies first is absolutely heartbreaking."
"In a world that constantly marginalizes females, this feels like the biggest assault of them all," Walker added. "Banning abortion doesn't prevent abortions, it prevents safe abortions."
Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett voted Friday to end federal protections of abortion rights enacted in 1973. The ruling leaves abortion laws up to the state, with many expecting half the U.S. states to criminalize abortion. Eight states — Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and West Virginia — stopped offering services after Friday's ruling, per AP.
In Hollywood, stars like Shonda Rhimes, Viola Davis, Patricia Arquette, and Bette Midler have spoken out against the ruling. Like Walker, others — including Uma Thurman, Sharon Stone, and Busy Philipps — have also shared their own abortion experiences in the past, whether to condemn abortion laws or break the stigma. Thurman wrote that she made the decision as a teenager in a 2021 Washington Post op-ed criticizing Texas' restrictive abortion ban.
"I have no regrets for the path I have traveled," Thurman wrote. "The abortion I had as a teenager was the hardest decision of my life, one that caused me anguish then and that saddens me even now, but it was the path to the life full of joy and love that I have experienced. Choosing not to keep that early pregnancy allowed me to grow up and become the mother I wanted and needed to be."
