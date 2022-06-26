Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares abortion experience while condemning Roe v. Wade reversal

The daughter of the late actor calls the Supreme Court ruling "absolutely heartbreaking" and details her own experience in 2020.

Meadow Walker opened up about her own abortion experience after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.

The 23-year-old daughter of late actor Paul Walker revealed she had an abortion at the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, calling it a "very private and personal experience" — "the way it should be" — as she condemned the Supreme Court's decision in an Instagram post shared Saturday.

"Today marks a huge setback in history- a profound injustice to women across the United States," Walker wrote. "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion. I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Model Meadow Walker is seen arriving to the No Waste dinner during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares abortion experience as she protests the Roe v. Wade reversal | Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC

Walker continued, "I was lucky enough to have a great doctor who supported me through the debilitating process- with their help, I am able to be the happy and healthy person I am today. Now, knowing even more women won't have the opportunity to seek safe termination and choose their bodies first is absolutely heartbreaking."

"In a world that constantly marginalizes females, this feels like the biggest assault of them all," Walker added. "Banning abortion doesn't prevent abortions, it prevents safe abortions."

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett voted Friday to end federal protections of abortion rights enacted in 1973. The ruling leaves abortion laws up to the state, with many expecting half the U.S. states to criminalize abortion. Eight states — Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and West Virginia — stopped offering services after Friday's ruling, per AP.

