That cape, alas, can't teleport her to New York; being the show's resident Harris has meant having to fly back and forth across the country in the midst of a pandemic, leaving her partner of two decades, the director Paul Thomas Anderson (Boogie Nights, There Will Be Blood), and their four children at home. But in a way, wandering was built into her DNA: Her mother is the late soul singer Minnie Riperton, her father songwriter Richard Rudolph — yes, that's tiny Maya's name that Riperton trills like a five-octave lullaby over the final notes of her 1975 No. 1 hit "Lovin' You" — and their L.A. home spilled over with itinerant artists and bohemians. "We went on the road with my mom when we were babies," Rudolph remembers. "She was like, 'You guys are coming with me. I don't like being away from you.' So my dad ended up playing guitar with her, and my brother and I spent a lot of time backstage making ourselves laugh, doing goofy stuff, eating weird food, losing teeth in hotels. I got a casino chip when I lost a tooth, and I loved it."