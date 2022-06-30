"Both of my parents' lives would have been derailed if she hadn't have had access to safe and legal healthcare — fundamental healthcare," the Stranger Things star said.

Maya Hawke is speaking out against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade by sharing how her mother Uma Thurman's right to a legal and safe abortion is the reason she exists.

The Stranger Things star, whose father is Ethan Hawke, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, discussing the ruling and expanding on the abortion story Thurman shared in an essay last year.

Uma Thurman and her daughter Maya Hawke Uma Thurman and her daughter Maya Hawke | Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

"I called my mom to ask for advice today about coming in to talk to you," the actress told Fallon.

"It's a big luxury of mine," she added. "We just got into talking about the Supreme Court ruling and this essay that my mom wrote a couple months ago when they were putting these further restrictions on abortion access, sort of preceding this whole thing."

Hawke went on to say that her mother's ability to obtain the procedure impacted her life for the better and she herself "wouldn't exist."

"If she hadn't had it, she wouldn't have become the person that she had become, and I wouldn't exist," she continued. "Both of my parents' lives would have been derailed if she hadn't have had access to safe and legal healthcare — fundamental healthcare."

The 23-year-old then condemned the latest development in women rights, noting how dangerous the impact of the new ruling is going to be.

"Wealthy people will always be able to get abortions, but so many people, because of this ruling, will not only not be able to pursue their dreams, but actually lose their lives and be unsafe."

But Hawke ended on a hopeful note, rallying others to keep fighting like previous generations.

"So I just wanted to say, f--- the Supreme Court. But we're going to keep fighting it, and we're going to win, like our grandmothers did."

Thurman detailed her experience receiving an abortion in an essay for The Washington Post last September, in which she discussed being pregnant by a much older man. The piece served as a response to Texas passing a law that banned abortions after detecting fetal cardiac activity.

"In my late teens, I was accidentally impregnated by a much older man," Thurman wrote in "Uma Thurman: The Texas abortion law is a human rights crisis for American women".

"There is so much pain in this story," she added, expressing the shame she was made to feel over the decision. "It has been my darkest secret until now. I am 51-years-old, and I am sharing it with you from the home where I have raised my three children, who are my pride and joy."

She ended the essay: "To all of you — to women and girls of Texas, afraid of being traumatized and hounded by predatory bounty hunters; to all women outraged by having our bodies' rights taken by the state; and to all of you who are made vulnerable and subjected to shame because you have a uterus — I say: I see you. Have courage. You are beautiful. You remind me of my daughters."

Thurman is also mother to Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, and Luna Thurman-Busson.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, putting an end to federal protections of abortion rights that started in 1973. The decision puts abortion laws up to the state level; many expect about half of U.S. states will ban abortion, the Associated Press reports.

Following the shocking decision, a long line of Hollywood stars expressed their outrage - including Taylor Swift, Barack and Michelle Obama, Bette Midler, Patricia Arquette, and Elizabeth Banks. Speaking at the White House in the wake of the decision, President Joe Biden called it "a sad day for the court and for the country," according to the AP. On Twitter, he added that "We need to elect more state leaders to protect this right at the local level. We need to restore the protections of Roe as law of the land."