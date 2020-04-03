Watch Max Greenfield get roasted non-stop by his daughter while attempting homeschooling

Image zoom Max Greenfield Instagram

Like many people in quarantine, Max Greenfield has really been experiencing the joys of parenting, as shown in his recent series of funny Instagram videos.

In his latest, the New Girl actor is homeschooling his daughter Lilly and looks over her shoulders as she's typing. The two first enjoy a sweet moment together, harmonizing to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now," until she gets sick of his voice.

"Dad stop, you have a dog s--- voice," Lilly says, to Greenfield's dismay.

In the previous edition, posted on Tuesday, he explained what Tiger King was to her, way underselling the wild docu-series as just "about a zoo." She is not ready for the other details.

Lilly didn't hold back in the other #homeschool videos, either. In Monday's video, seeing her dad's head in his hands out of frustration, she added more salt to the wound. "Bet you're rethinking your own school experience. All the time you spent 'puff puff puff, glug glug glug,'" she said.

Clearly, it was all in good fun, and many of Greenfield's friends and costars commented their approval, like Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Damon Wayans, Jr., and Cedric the Entertainer.

Given the savageness of Lilly's roasts, the most impressive part of the video series is the duo's ability to keep a straight face. We think Schmidt would be proud.

In their first video together from last week, Greenfield looked exasperated at Lilly's work pace. "How long does it take one person to type 'Massachusetts?'" he joked.

She responded with, "Hey dad, I need your s--- like I need a hole in the head."

Daaaamn, shots fired .

While homeschooling has evidently been a tough experience, it's certainly made Greenfield appreciate real educators more.

"God bless the teachers (the real ones) #homeschool" he captioned another video in which Lilly was doing TikTok dances instead of focusing.

