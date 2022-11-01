"It's not the way to meet people, I don't think," Perry said of his online dating experience.

It's safe to say Matthew Perry has been around the block. His new memoir details all his dating hijinks, such as that time he wooed Julia Roberts with a quantum physics paper and some flirty faxes.

So he's probably more comfortable with analog dating than the digital kind, which is why he's sworn off dating apps. "Forever," he ensured Andy Cohen.

Perry sat down with Cohen — himself a dating app enthusiast — on Sirius XM's Radio Andy to talk about Perry's memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, and the actor's love life nowadays.

"I could not be more single," Perry told Cohen, whose question was not, sadly, "Could you be any more single?"

Cohen does, however, touch on his own experiences on Raya and Tinder, revealing that he's committed himself to "actually start dating off these things." Perry had also mentioned that he had dabbled in online dating in an interview with Diane Sawyer, but the dabble is apparently done.

"Yeah, I'm off," Perry said of the apps. "Off forever ... It's not the way to meet people, I don't think. I'm not sure how to meet people, but that's not the way to do it."

Whatever happened to fax machines? Also, what are fax machines?

Perry went on to say that while being with someone who's also sober would be nice, it's by no means a requirement.

"I wouldn't like to be with somebody who drank so much that you couldn't recognize them," he explained. "But I don't have any rules about that."

And because Cohen is used to dealing candidly with Real Housewives and their at-times circumspect finances, the host asked how those Friends residuals are treating Perry.

"Well, yesterday I bought Iowa," Perry joked — but only because The Rock got Colorado first.