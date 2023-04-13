The Oscar winner appeared on Kelly Ripa's podcast to break down a potential DNA link between him and his True Detective costar.

Matthew McConaughey has done some serious investigating into a potential bloodline between him and his True Detective costar Woody Harrelson.

During a recent appearance on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, the Oscar-winning Dallas Buyers Club actor shared a wild theory suggesting that Harrelson — with whom he's working on the upcoming Apple TV+ series Brother From Another Mother — might be his secret brother.

"Where I start and where he ends and where he starts and I end has always been a murky line, and that's part of our bromance," the 53-year-old McConaughey said of his 61-year-old Hollywood pal. "My kids call him Uncle Woody, his kids call me Uncle Matthew, and you see pictures of us, and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me, and his family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him."

He continued, "In Greece a few years ago, we're sitting around talking about how close we are.... and my mom, she says, 'Woody, I knew your daddy.'"

He added that "everyone was aware of the ellipses" his mom left after the word "knew," which caused light chaos among the group over the insinuation that the pair were intimate together.

"It was a loaded 'k-n-e-w,'" he said. "Well, we went on to unpack this, what 'knew' meant, and did some math and found out that his dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce. Then there's possible receipts in places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a 'knew' moment."

Idris Elba Hosts Launch Party Of New Bar The Parrot Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey... secret brothers? | Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

A stunned Ripa asked, "Have you done any of these DNA tests?" to which McConaughey responded, "This is what we're on the precipice of now. Look, it's a little easier for Woody to say, 'Come on, let's do it,' because what's the skin in it for him? It's a little harder for me because he's asking me to take a chance and go, 'Wait a minute, you're trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad of 53 years of believing it?' I've got a little more skin in the game!"

Before working on Brother From Another Mother together, the duo snagged Emmy nominations for their performances in season 1 of HBO's hit mystery series True Detective, after appearing opposite one another in movies like 1999's EDtv and the 2008 comedy Surfer, Dude.

Listen to McConaughey discuss his family tree with Ripa in the podcast episode above.

