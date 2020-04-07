Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors amid coronavirus quarantine

Image zoom

Residents of the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Texas got very lucky recently, when they settled in for an evening of virtual bingo amid the coronavirus pandemic and found Matthew McConaughey there to read out the winning numbers. The seniors all took part via Zoom, as the Oscar-winning actor and his wife, Camila, his mom, and two of his three kids all crowded round their own screen to call out the winners and encourage the participants.

“The generosity and kindness Matthew McConaughey and his family showed our residents was beautiful, but more importantly we were gifted with a humble message from his heart,” William Swearingen, senior VP of sales and marketing at Spectrum Retirement, told Good Morning America over email. “And for that, we will be forever grateful.”

The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living shared a video of McConaughey's participation on their Facebook page, writing, "Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo! Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink."

Watch the clip above.

