Matthew McConaughey, Kim Kardashian, and more celebs surprise students and teachers on Zoom

Lots of students, teachers, and parents are getting used to the new normal of Zoom classes and homeschooling due to the coronavirus pandemic. To help brighten their days, celebrities like Jon Bon Jovi, Kim Kardashian, and Matthew McConaughey have popped in on virtual classrooms in recent weeks. Some sang, some shared words of encouragement, and some, like Bachelor host Chris Harrison, answered students' juicy questions.

Check out some highlights below.

Jon Bon Jovi

The rocker virtually serenaded and chatted with kindergarteners in Florida on April 14, but the tots understandably didn't recognize the legendary musician. Their parents, on the other hand, appeared more excited.

Kim Kardashian

The reality star popped by an online college class taught by Marc Howard, professor of government and law at Georgetown University.

"It was so great to speak to Dr. Marc Howard as he teaches his course," Kim wrote on her Instagram Story, while also promoting her April 5 Oxygen documentary The Justice Project.

Matthew McConaughey

In late March, Robert Quigley, a journalism professor at the University of Texas at Austin, tweeted that McConaughey was the "special guest in our Zoom faculty chat."

"This is surreal," Quigley tweeted, adding that the actor contributed to the chat, and "talked for about 10 mins. Gave a bit of a pep talk."

The Oscar winner officially joined UT Austin's faculty in the fall as a professor of practice at the school’s Moody College of Communication in the Department of Radio-Television-Film.

McConaughey, who graduated from the school in 1993, has served as a visiting instructor since 2015, when he began co-teaching the Script to Screen film production course with director Scott Rice.

Chris Harrison

Jessica Saucedo, a college student and Bachelor fan, posted on TikTok about how she DMed the show's host to talk to her ethics of love and marriage class on Zoom.

He agreed, and it was "the most dramatic class ever," he joked to the students during the chat. During his time with the class, Harrison even answered all their Bachelor questions. You can watch their full conversation here.

Shaquille O'Neal

In March, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal surprised a first-grade class, with the parent who uploaded the video saying not even the teacher knew he was coming. The former Laker said hello to all the shocked students and their parents, who of course broke out their cameras.

Tyra Banks

America's Next Top Model host Tyra Banks crashed a New Jersey high school's Zoom class and dispensed some wisdom from her mother. She told the students to have hope and "look to the other side" of the difficult situation. "This is going to be a memory, and this is going to be a lesson," Banks said.

Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning surprised senior communication students at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in late March. They all appeared delighted to see the football player, who graduated from the school in 1997. Manning then shared some words of encouragement about the difficult situation.

"I just encourage you to keep a positive attitude, keep working like you're doing, and try to take advantage of the little bit of the extra time that you have to accomplish something else or help out somebody in need," he told the class.

